Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    More than 10 people killed in road accident in eastern Brazil

    Other countries
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 10:49
    More than 10 people killed in road accident in eastern Brazil

    Eleven people were killed in a collision between two vehicles on the border between the states of Bahia and Espírito Santo in eastern Brazil.

    Report informs referring to local media that the accident occurred in the municipality of Mucuri, in the far south of Bahia.

    Initially, Brazil"s Federal Highway Police (PRF) confirmed that 10 people were killed in the collision between a passenger car and a pickup truck, reporting that an 11th person had been seriously injured and taken to a hospital in the state of Espírito Santo. However, several hours later, the Ecovias Capixaba traffic operations center said that the last injured person had died after receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

    Following the collision, both vehicles caught fire, and DNA testing will be required for identification, the PRF said.

    Relevant authorities are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

    traffic accident Brazil
    Braziliyada yol qəzasında 11 nəfər ölüb
    Более 10 человек погибли в дорожной аварии на востоке Бразилии

    Latest News

    11:21

    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Peru

    Other countries
    10:55

    Two killed, 32 injured in Russian shelling of Kyiv

    Other countries
    10:49

    More than 10 people killed in road accident in eastern Brazil

    Other countries
    10:35

    Wolf that escaped from zoo enclosure caught in Tokyo – UPDATED

    Other countries
    10:07

    Snow cover in Ordubad mountains reaches nearly 30 cm

    Ecology
    10:00
    Photo

    Romeo and Juliet staged at Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater

    Cultural policy
    09:49

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity

    Domestic policy
    09:42
    Photo

    Mobile consular services organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Texas

    Foreign policy
    09:26
    Photo

    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, Jirtdan mega show organized at Baku Convention Center

    Social security
    All News Feed