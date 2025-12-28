More than 10 people killed in road accident in eastern Brazil

Eleven people were killed in a collision between two vehicles on the border between the states of Bahia and Espírito Santo in eastern Brazil.

Report informs referring to local media that the accident occurred in the municipality of Mucuri, in the far south of Bahia.

Initially, Brazil"s Federal Highway Police (PRF) confirmed that 10 people were killed in the collision between a passenger car and a pickup truck, reporting that an 11th person had been seriously injured and taken to a hospital in the state of Espírito Santo. However, several hours later, the Ecovias Capixaba traffic operations center said that the last injured person had died after receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Following the collision, both vehicles caught fire, and DNA testing will be required for identification, the PRF said.

Relevant authorities are establishing the circumstances of the incident.