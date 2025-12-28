Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Peru
- 28 December, 2025
- 28 December, 2025
- 11:21
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has occurred off the coast of Peru, Report informs, referring to the European–Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
According to its data, the epicenter of the tremors was located 94 km southeast of the city of Trujillo with the population of more than 700,000. The earthquake"s focus was at a depth of 66 km.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage.
