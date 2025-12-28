Aston Villa repeats 111-year-old club record
Football
- 28 December, 2025
- 12:38
Aston Villa have matched a club record that has stood for 111 years, winning 11 consecutive matches for the first time since 1914.
According to Report, the club secured the milestone with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the 18th round of the season.
Under the guidance of head coach Unai Emery, Villa have claimed eight wins in the domestic league and three in the Europa League. The Birmingham club currently sits third in the Premier League table with 39 points.
