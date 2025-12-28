Two killed, 32 injured in Russian shelling of Kyiv
- 28 December, 2025
- 10:55
The number of people injured in yesterday's shelling of Kyiv by Russian forces has risen to 32, with two fatalities.
Report informs, referring to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, that rescue teams have completed emergency and rescue operations at all locations in the city following yesterday's heavy shelling of the Ukrainian capital.
The latest figures indicate that two people were killed and 32 injured, including two children.
