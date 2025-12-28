Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Two killed, 32 injured in Russian shelling of Kyiv

    Other countries
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 10:55
    Two killed, 32 injured in Russian shelling of Kyiv

    The number of people injured in yesterday's shelling of Kyiv by Russian forces has risen to 32, with two fatalities.

    Report informs, referring to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, that rescue teams have completed emergency and rescue operations at all locations in the city following yesterday's heavy shelling of the Ukrainian capital.

    The latest figures indicate that two people were killed and 32 injured, including two children.

    Russia-Ukraine war shelling Kyiv
    Rusiyanın Kiyevə hücumu nəticəsində iki nəfər ölüb, onlarla insan xəsarət alıb
    ГСЧС: При обстреле ВС РФ Киева погибли двое, пострадали 32 человека

    Latest News

    11:21

    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Peru

    Other countries
    10:55

    Two killed, 32 injured in Russian shelling of Kyiv

    Other countries
    10:49

    More than 10 people killed in road accident in eastern Brazil

    Other countries
    10:35

    Wolf that escaped from zoo enclosure caught in Tokyo – UPDATED

    Other countries
    10:07

    Snow cover in Ordubad mountains reaches nearly 30 cm

    Ecology
    10:00
    Photo

    Romeo and Juliet staged at Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater

    Cultural policy
    09:49

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity

    Domestic policy
    09:42
    Photo

    Mobile consular services organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Texas

    Foreign policy
    09:26
    Photo

    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, Jirtdan mega show organized at Baku Convention Center

    Social security
    All News Feed