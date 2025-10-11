Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    US to boost duties against China by 100% from November 1 — Trump

    Other countries
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 10:29
    US to boost duties against China by 100% from November 1 — Trump

    Washington will increase the customs duties on China by 100% from November 1 or earlier, and introduce export control measures, US President Donald Trump said on Friday on Truth Social, Report informs.

    "It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1st, 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them. This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations," he wrote.

    "Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other Nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software."

    US President Donald Trump China customs duties
    Tramp: ABŞ noyabrın 1-dən Çin mallarına 100 % rüsum tətbiq edəcək
    Трамп: США 1 ноября введут 100% пошлины на товары из КНР

    Latest News

    10:46

    Trump says never cancelled meeting with Xi, but unsure if it will take place

    Other countries
    10:29

    US to boost duties against China by 100% from November 1 — Trump

    Other countries
    10:11

    Ibrahim Kalin: Energy routes through Azerbaijan play key role in global stability

    Region
    09:55

    Hakan Fidan: Institutionalization of OTS largely complete

    Region
    09:41

    At least 7 dead after Philippines hit by twin quakes, tsunami warning up

    Other countries
    09:29
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares video on his working visit to Tajikistan

    Foreign policy
    09:19
    Photo

    Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court

    Domestic policy
    09:08

    North Korea unveils Hwasong-20 missile at parade

    Other countries
    09:00

    Israel says attacks Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

    Other countries
    All News Feed