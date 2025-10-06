Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    US to begin construction of new Virginia-class submarine in December

    US President Donald Trump announced that construction of a new Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine will begin in December, Report informs.

    As Trump noted on Sunday during an address at the main base of the US Navy"s Atlantic Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia, held in honor of the 250th anniversary of the naval service branch, in December, the US will lay down a new Virginia-class submarine.

    According to a statement released by the Pentagon"s press service back in June, the US government allocated $987 mln to the company Electric Boat (part of General Dynamics) to accelerate efforts to expand and modernize facilities involved in the construction of nuclear submarines. The department specified that these funds would be directed, among other purposes, toward the development of key submarine components, support for leading specialized shipyards and suppliers engaged in building next-generation Columbia-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines, as well as Virginia-class attack submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers.

    ABŞ-də "Virciniya" sinfinə aid yeni nüvə sualtı qayığı tikiləcək
    Трамп анонсировал создание новой атомной подлодки класса Virginia

