    US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead

    15 November, 2025
    • 09:35
    US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead

    The United States successfully tested a B61-12 tactical thermonuclear bomb without a warhead in August, according to a statement from the US Department of Energy's Sandia National Laboratories, Report informs.

    The tests were conducted at a test site in Nevada from August 19 to 21, the statement said. During the tests, American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets delivered and dropped the weapons with inert warheads. The tests were conducted in coordination with the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

    The National Nuclear Security Agency completed a program to extend the service life of those aerial bombs by 20 years in late 2024, according to the statement.

