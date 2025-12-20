US strikes in Syria killed at least five ISIS members
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday that at least five ISIS group members including a cell leader were killed in US strikes overnight in eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province, Report informs via AL Arabiya.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that the ISIS suspects were killed in the province's west and that the cell was responsible for operating drones in the area.
Earlier, the US military's Central Command had said it struck more than 70 targets in Syria.
