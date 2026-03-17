Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's oil exports approached 4M tons in two months

    Energy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 13:03
    Azerbaijan's oil exports approached 4M tons in two months

    In January-February of 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 3.6 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $1.7 billion, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the customs declarations, the exports dropped by 36.2% in volume and 24.6% in value compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    The share of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks in Azerbaijan's total exports was 46.51%.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $6.264 billion in the first two months of 2026. Of this, $3.665 billion came from exports and $2.599 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 23.1%, and imports fell by 37.2%.

    Exports of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee Azerbaijan's oil exports
    Azərbaycan iki ayda 4 milyon tona yaxın neft ixrac edib
    Азербайджан экспортировал около 4 млн тонн нефти с начала года

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