Azerbaijan exported over 4.3BCM of gas since early year

In January–February, Azerbaijan exported over 4.38 billion cubic meters of natural gas, valued at over $1.28 billion, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.

The volume of natural gas exports totaled 4,380,705,940 cubic meters.

The value of gas exported during the reporting period reached $1,285,413,260.

Compared to the same period in 2025, the volume of exports increased by 4.6%, while their value decreased by 17.1%.

Natural gas accounts for 35.07% of Azerbaijan's total exports.