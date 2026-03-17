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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan exported over 4.3BCM of gas since early year

    Energy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 13:20
    Azerbaijan exported over 4.3BCM of gas since early year

    In January–February, Azerbaijan exported over 4.38 billion cubic meters of natural gas, valued at over $1.28 billion, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.

    The volume of natural gas exports totaled 4,380,705,940 cubic meters.

    The value of gas exported during the reporting period reached $1,285,413,260.

    Compared to the same period in 2025, the volume of exports increased by 4.6%, while their value decreased by 17.1%.

    Natural gas accounts for 35.07% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

    State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan təbii qaz ixracını 5 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Азербайджан экспортировал более 4,3 млрд кубометров газа с начала года

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