Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan trade surplus rises to $1.07B in January-February

    Business
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 13:24
    Azerbaijan trade surplus rises to $1.07B in January-February

    In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $6.26 billion with other countries, 29.65% less compared to the same period of last year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    Of the foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $3.67 billion and imports made $2.6 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 23.1%, while imports decreased by 37.2%.

    As a result, a positive balance of $1.07 billion was formed in foreign trade, 69.75% more compared to the same period last year.

    Trade turnover State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycanın xarici ticarət dövriyyəsinin müsbət saldosu 70 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Профицит во внешней торговле Азербайджана за январь-февраль вырос почти на 70%

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