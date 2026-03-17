Azerbaijan trade surplus rises to $1.07B in January-February
Business
- 17 March, 2026
- 13:24
In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $6.26 billion with other countries, 29.65% less compared to the same period of last year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
Of the foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $3.67 billion and imports made $2.6 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 23.1%, while imports decreased by 37.2%.
As a result, a positive balance of $1.07 billion was formed in foreign trade, 69.75% more compared to the same period last year.
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