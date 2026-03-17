Azerbaijani residents invested over $2.5B abroad in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijani residents invested $2.528 billion in foreign economies, Samir Nasirov, director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at a press conference, Report informs.

He noted that Israel topped the list of these countries with its Tamar gas field project: "In the third quarter of last year, $543 million in investments related to this field in the Mediterranean Sea were made. Furthermore, $345 million was invested in Türkiye, $329.1 million in the UAE, $212.3 million in the UK, and $179.5 million in Georgia."

Nasirov added that during the reporting period, direct investment by foreign residents in the country amounted to $6.595 billion: "The UK took first place with $1.735 billion. Next came Türkiye ($1.230 billion), South Cyprus ($751.1 million), the UAE ($404.8 million), and Iran ($375.3 million)."