Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani residents invested over $2.5B abroad in 2025

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 12:58
    Azerbaijani residents invested over $2.5B abroad in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijani residents invested $2.528 billion in foreign economies, Samir Nasirov, director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at a press conference, Report informs.

    He noted that Israel topped the list of these countries with its Tamar gas field project: "In the third quarter of last year, $543 million in investments related to this field in the Mediterranean Sea were made. Furthermore, $345 million was invested in Türkiye, $329.1 million in the UAE, $212.3 million in the UK, and $179.5 million in Georgia."

    Nasirov added that during the reporting period, direct investment by foreign residents in the country amounted to $6.595 billion: "The UK took first place with $1.735 billion. Next came Türkiye ($1.230 billion), South Cyprus ($751.1 million), the UAE ($404.8 million), and Iran ($375.3 million)."

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan
    AMB ötən il ölkəyə və ölkədən investisiya qoyuluşunun məbləğini açıqlayıb
    Инвестиции резидентов Азербайджана за рубежом в 2025 году превысили $2,5 млрд

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