Azerbaijan names new men's weightlifting coach after Makhty Makkayev departure – EXCLUSIVE
Individual sports
- 17 March, 2026
- 12:57
Azerbaijan"s men"s national weightlifting team has a new head coach after the departure of Russian specialist Makhty Makkayev.
According to Report, Sardar Hasanov has been appointed to the position. Hasanov will also continue to serve as head coach of the women"s national team.
Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation named Makkayev head coach of the men's team in late December 2023.
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