Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
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    Azerbaijan names new men's weightlifting coach after Makhty Makkayev departure – EXCLUSIVE

    Individual sports
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 12:57
    Azerbaijan names new men's weightlifting coach after Makhty Makkayev departure – EXCLUSIVE

    Azerbaijan"s men"s national weightlifting team has a new head coach after the departure of Russian specialist Makhty Makkayev.

    According to Report, Sardar Hasanov has been appointed to the position. Hasanov will also continue to serve as head coach of the women"s national team.

    Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation named Makkayev head coach of the men's team in late December 2023.

    Makhty Makkayev Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation
    Azərbaycan millisi Maxtı Makkayevlə əməkdaşlığa son qoyub, yeni baş məşqçi bəlli olub - EKSKLÜZİV
    В сборной Азербайджана сменился главный тренер: Махти Маккаев покинул пост - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

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