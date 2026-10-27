Heritage of Turkic world to be brought together in unified digital space

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is implementing a project aimed at uniting the tangible and intangible heritage of the Turkic world in a single digital space, President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova said at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, the Digital Platform of Turkic Heritage project was developed in cooperation with experts from the foundation's member states, and its technological infrastructure is hosted at the AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence.

Raimkulova noted that the initiative aligns with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's approach to protecting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world and preventing its misuse.

"Most recently, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the protection of our shared cultural heritage and the prevention of its misuse should be among the key priorities of joint activities. He also noted the importance of preserving the cultural wealth of the Turkic world while simultaneously mastering new technologies and artificial intelligence," she said.

The foundation's president also stated that the organization supports efforts to digitize the cultural heritage of the Turkic world in member and observer states.