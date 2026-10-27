Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Heritage of Turkic world to be brought together in unified digital space

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 17:28
    Heritage of Turkic world to be brought together in unified digital space

    The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is implementing a project aimed at uniting the tangible and intangible heritage of the Turkic world in a single digital space, President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova said at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, the Digital Platform of Turkic Heritage project was developed in cooperation with experts from the foundation's member states, and its technological infrastructure is hosted at the AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence.

    Raimkulova noted that the initiative aligns with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's approach to protecting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world and preventing its misuse.

    "Most recently, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the protection of our shared cultural heritage and the prevention of its misuse should be among the key priorities of joint activities. He also noted the importance of preserving the cultural wealth of the Turkic world while simultaneously mastering new technologies and artificial intelligence," she said.

    The foundation's president also stated that the organization supports efforts to digitize the cultural heritage of the Turkic world in member and observer states.

    Aktoty Raimkulova 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
    Türk dünyasının irsi vahid rəqəmsal məkanda birləşdiriləcək
    Наследие тюркского мира объединят в едином цифровом пространстве
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    18:24
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses prospects for cooperation with ICESCO
    Foreign policy
    18:20
    President: World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has transformed into efficient and inclusive platform
    Foreign policy
    18:13
    Deputy minister outlines AI Hub's role in economic transformation
    Business
    17:57
    Photo
    Jeyhun Bayramov, Alexander Zuev discuss plans to expand UNOCT presence in Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    17:56
    Emin Huseynov: Experience of rebuilding Azerbaijan's Garabagh may be of interest to other countries
    Karabakh
    17:54
    Samad Bashirli: Innovation – new area of ​​Baku-Madrid co-op
    Business
    17:53
    President: Azerbaijan's main goal was the restoration of its territorial integrity
    Foreign policy
    17:51
    Zhang Ling: During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, human-centric approach was further strengthened
    Foreign policy
    17:49
    Shahin Mustafayev: Declining Caspian Sea levels require close cooperation among the five states
    Ecology
    All News Feed