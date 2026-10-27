Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan put an end to occupation and offered peace to Armenia
Foreign policy
- 27 October, 2026
- 17:46
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The Second Garabagh War of 2020 and the anti-terror operation of 2023 put an end to occupation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, according to Report.
"We fully restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty, in line with international law norms. After that, we offered Armenia peace," the head of state said.
According to him, Azerbaijan implemented the UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993 on its own. The resolutions called for the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories, but remained unimplemented for 30 years.
Prezident: İkinci Qarabağ müharibəsi və antiterror tədbirləri ilə Azərbaycan işğala son qoydu
Ильхам Алиев: Мы положили конец оккупации и предложили Армении мир
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