Leyla Aliyeva meets with Secretary-General of UN Tourism
Domestic policy
- 27 October, 2026
- 17:35
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On October 27, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), Report informs.
Shaikha Al Nuwais shared her impressions of Baku's magnificent architecture and the Victory Museum.
During the meeting, the sides praised the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Tourism Organization.
They also highlighted the special attention and support provided at the state level for the development of Azerbaijan's tourism sector, noting the creation of modern tourism infrastructure both in the capital and across the regions.
The meeting also featured an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.
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