Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    President: It's very easy to start a war, but very difficult to end it

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 17:40
    President: It's very easy to start a war, but very difficult to end it

    Today, when we see new wars emerging, almost every year, we see that it is very difficult to end a war, President Ilham Aliyev said as he spoke at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, according to Report.

    "It's very easy to start, but very difficult to end," the head of state said.

    "We won the war, and the war was just, and when the defeated side capitulated, and after that, we didn't go further, we stopped when it was the time to stop, and offered peace.

    "So I think this experience should be examined by those who are at war now. And they do not know, probably, how to stop them. So I think our experience will be very valuable in order to see which of the precedents we have established can be used to address some conflicts," Ilham Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    İlham Əliyev: Müharibəni başlamaq asandır, amma bitirmək çətindir
    Президент: Начать войну легко, но трудно положить ей конец
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:24
    Photo
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses prospects for cooperation with ICESCO
    Foreign policy
    18:20
    President: World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has transformed into efficient and inclusive platform
    Foreign policy
    18:13
    Deputy minister outlines AI Hub's role in economic transformation
    Business
    17:57
    Photo
    Jeyhun Bayramov, Alexander Zuev discuss plans to expand UNOCT presence in Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    17:56
    Emin Huseynov: Experience of rebuilding Azerbaijan's Garabagh may be of interest to other countries
    Karabakh
    17:54
    Samad Bashirli: Innovation – new area of ​​Baku-Madrid co-op
    Business
    17:53
    President: Azerbaijan's main goal was the restoration of its territorial integrity
    Foreign policy
    17:51
    Zhang Ling: During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, human-centric approach was further strengthened
    Foreign policy
    17:49
    Shahin Mustafayev: Declining Caspian Sea levels require close cooperation among the five states
    Ecology
    All News Feed