Today, when we see new wars emerging, almost every year, we see that it is very difficult to end a war, President Ilham Aliyev said as he spoke at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, according to Report.

"It's very easy to start, but very difficult to end," the head of state said.

"We won the war, and the war was just, and when the defeated side capitulated, and after that, we didn't go further, we stopped when it was the time to stop, and offered peace.

"So I think this experience should be examined by those who are at war now. And they do not know, probably, how to stop them. So I think our experience will be very valuable in order to see which of the precedents we have established can be used to address some conflicts," Ilham Aliyev said.