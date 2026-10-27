President: Attempts to dictate something to Azerbaijan will always be met with our resistance

In many cases, Azerbaijan is considered an anchor of stability in the unstable region, President Ilham Aliyev said as he spoke at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, according to Report.

According to the head of state, this is evidenced by Azerbaijan's foreign policy, its economic performance and the country's growing importance in global energy and transport markets. He stressed that Azerbaijan's independent policy had earned the country considerable respect.

"Our international contacts demonstrate that we really managed to present ourselves as a trusted and respected member of the international community. We have already established strategic partnerships with two superpowers. In 2025, a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Declaration was signed between us and China," President Ilham Aliyev said.

Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan had signed a declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership with China and a strategic charter with the United States. He noted that Azerbaijan was therefore engaging with both superpowers within a strategic partnership framework.

The head of state also stressed that all of Azerbaijan's achievements over 35 years of independence had been the result of the efforts of the Azerbaijani people.

"We didn't have any international assistance, and we came from devastation, occupation, endemic poverty towards progress, towards development, towards success," he said.

The President noted that Azerbaijan had always taken a firm stance in response to acts of disrespect and attempts to impose another country's will on it.

"Any sign of disrespect, any sign of baseless feelings of superiority, and baseless feelings that one can dictate something to us have been and will always be met with our resistance and a very firm approach. So I think if the international community agrees on these basic rules of international behavior, then there will be fewer conflicts, fewer problems, and more interaction. At least that's how we see it," the head of state said.