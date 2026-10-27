If you look at the map, it's difficult to bypass Azerbaijan, especially when you add to the map infrastructure, investments, modern infrastructure plus political infrastructure, President Ilham Aliyev said as he spoke at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, according to Report.

"Because in order to play a role on the connectivity track, you have to have good relations with your neighbors and with the neighbors of the neighbors, and this is what happens. So our economic potential, active foreign policy, and inclusive society and traditions of multiculturalism and intercultural dialogue, all these factors create a synergy that allows us to be optimistic," the head of state said.