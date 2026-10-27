Azerbaijani PM meets with OIC Secretary-General

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Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on October 27, Report informs.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting highlighted the importance of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku, in promoting intercultural dialogue and strengthening mutual trust and understanding. The OIC Secretary-General's participation in the forum was also welcomed.

The 3rd High-Level Baku Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of OIC Member States was also described as an important platform for expanding cooperation and exchanging best practices in combating corruption.

The Azerbaijani side reaffirmed its commitment to cooperation with the OIC, noting that over its 35 years of membership, Azerbaijan has made significant contributions to enhancing the organization's international standing and institutional capacity.

The OIC's consistent and principled support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity was highly appreciated.

The meeting also addressed Azerbaijan's preparations to host the 16th Islamic Summit and assume the OIC presidency in 2027. Both sides discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization.