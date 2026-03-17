Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia exceed $4 million in two months

    Business
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 12:48
    Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia exceed $4 million in two months

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods to Armenia worth $4,220,300.

    Report informs, citing data from the State Customs Committee, that the figure represents 0.12% of Azerbaijan"s total exports. No imports were recorded from Armenia during the same period.

    During the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan conducted trade worth $6.264 billion with foreign countries, down 29.65% compared to the same period last year.

    Of this total, exports accounted for $3.665 billion and imports for $2.599 billion. Over the past year, exports fell by 23.1%, while imports declined by 37.2%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $1.066 billion, an increase of 69.75% year-on-year.

    Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Azerbaijan's exports
    Azərbaycanın iki ayda Ermənistana ixracının ümumi dəyəri açıqlanıb
    Азербайджан за два месяца экспортировал в Армению продукцию на $4,2 млн

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