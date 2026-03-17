In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods to Armenia worth $4,220,300.

Report informs, citing data from the State Customs Committee, that the figure represents 0.12% of Azerbaijan"s total exports. No imports were recorded from Armenia during the same period.

During the first two months of the year, Azerbaijan conducted trade worth $6.264 billion with foreign countries, down 29.65% compared to the same period last year.

Of this total, exports accounted for $3.665 billion and imports for $2.599 billion. Over the past year, exports fell by 23.1%, while imports declined by 37.2%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $1.066 billion, an increase of 69.75% year-on-year.