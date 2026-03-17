Katz: Ali Larijani killed in airstrike
Other
- 17 March, 2026
- 13:30
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Iran"s National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani was killed in an Israeli Air Force strike.
According to Report, Israeli media quotes Katz as saying, "The Chief of Staff informed me that National Security Council Secretary Larijani and the head of the Basij have been eliminated."
Earlier, Iranian media had reported that Larijani was expected to deliver a message soon after reports emerged that he had been targeted in an Israeli attack.
Ali Larijani served as secretary of Iran"s Supreme National Security Council and as an adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28. Larijani played a key role in nuclear negotiations and Iran"s foreign policy.
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