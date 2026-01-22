Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US special envoy to visit Abu Dhabi after Moscow trip

    Other countries
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 12:32
    US special envoy to visit Abu Dhabi after Moscow trip

    US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Abu Dhabi following his visit to Moscow, Report informs via American media outlets.

    In Abu Dhabi, negotiations will take place regarding the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

    "The parties to the Ukraine negotiations are now in the final stage. The US is committed to successfully completing the settlement," the special envoy said.

    He also noted that the resolution on Ukraine has been reduced to one issue, without specifying what that issue is.

    Earlier reports stated that Witkoff will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on January 22.

    Steve Witkoff Abu Dhabi Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin
    Uitkoff Əbu-Dabidə Ukrayna böhranının həlli ilə bağlı danışıqlar aparacaq
    Уиткофф после переговоров в Москве отправится в Абу-Даби

    Latest News

    14:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Azerbaijan tops Georgia's electricity import sources in 2025

    Energy
    13:46

    Georgia exports $213M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in 2025

    Infrastructure
    13:37

    250-kg unexploded bomb found in Germany

    Other countries
    13:26

    Georgia imports over $236M worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2025

    Energy
    13:14

    Merz: NATO to continue to defend Northern Europe from Russian threats

    Other countries
    13:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at II International Black Sea Forum Rize Ayder

    Business
    12:46

    State schools closed in Iran's Tabriz amid security measures

    Region
    12:42

    BTC pipeline transports over 206M barrels of oil via Türkiye in 2025

    Energy
    All News Feed