US special envoy to visit Abu Dhabi after Moscow trip
Other countries
- 22 January, 2026
- 12:32
US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Abu Dhabi following his visit to Moscow, Report informs via American media outlets.
In Abu Dhabi, negotiations will take place regarding the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.
"The parties to the Ukraine negotiations are now in the final stage. The US is committed to successfully completing the settlement," the special envoy said.
He also noted that the resolution on Ukraine has been reduced to one issue, without specifying what that issue is.
Earlier reports stated that Witkoff will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on January 22.
