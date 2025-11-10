US Senate breaks Democratic filibuster in key vote toward reopening government

The US Senate voted 60-40 to break a Democratic filibuster on government funding legislation in a key step toward reopening the government, Report informs via CNN.

Senators finally overcame the stalemate that has roiled the chamber for five weeks after eight Senate Democrats agreed to a deal that included a later vote on extending health care subsidies - which had been on the table for weeks - as well as assurances that federal workers laid off during the shutdown would be brought back on.

Democratic Whip Dick Durbin broke with other members of Senate Democratic leadership to advance the package, alongside Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, Tim Kaine, Jacky Rosen and independent Sen. Angus King.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul was the sole GOP "no" vote.

However, there is more to come before the government can reopen. Any one senator can delay consideration of the package for several days, and the House will have to return and adopt the deal struck in the Senate.