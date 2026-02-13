US secretly sends nearly 6,000 Starlink terminals to protesters in Iran — WSJ

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    13 February, 2026
    The United States has secretly delivered several thousand Starlink terminals to protesters in Iran, The Wall Street Journal wrote, Report informs.

    According to the report, almost 6,000 terminals were illegally sent through the Iranian border.

    Over the past few months, the US Department of State has purchased approximately 7,000 Starlink terminals, most of them in January.

    US President Donald Trump was informed of the move, but it is unclear whether he directly authorized it.

    In January, Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk's SpaceX had cancelled the fee needed to access Starlink infrastructure in Iran.

