US Secretary of Commerce accused of lying

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross overstated his assets by $ 2 billion in order to be listed on the Forbes magazine.

Report informs referring to the Forbes website.

It turned out that Wilbur Ross’s net worth in 2016 was $ 2.9 billion. But after his nomination to President Donald Trump's Cabinet he showed less than $ 700 million in assets.

Secretary of Commerce said that more than $ 2 billion of his assets were put into trust for families. He declined to give information about those trusts citing to the privacy issues.

“And after one month of digging, Forbes is confident it has found the answer: That money never existed. It seems clear that Ross lied to us,” writes publication.