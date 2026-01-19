Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US purchase of Greenland to send 'disastrous signal' to Ukraine — Guardian

    Other countries
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 09:41
    US purchase of Greenland to send 'disastrous signal' to Ukraine — Guardian

    Europe's tacit consent to Washington's forced acquisition of Greenland would send a "disastrous signal" about the EU as a geopolitical actor and its commitment to Ukraine, the Guardian noted on Sunday, Report informs.

    The newspaper noted that although Greenland left the European Union's predecessor organization, the European Community, it remains a part of Denmark, an EU member-state. Agreeing to sell part of the territory of an EU member state, should it take place, would alarm Ukraine, which is not even a member of the bloc.

    On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by Washington. The decision will take effect on February 1 and the tariff will increase to 25% on June 1.

    European Union United States Greenland
