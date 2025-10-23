US President Donald Trump says he intends to visit Gaza
Other countries
- 23 October, 2025
- 18:01
In an interview published by TIME, President Trump stated that he "will" visit the Gaza Strip, though he did not provide specific timing, Report informs.
He also revealed that the proposed "Board of Peace" for Gaza - part of his peace framework - has been established and that he was asked to become its chairman. "It"s going to be a very powerful group of people … and it"s going to have a lot of power in terms of the Middle East," he told TIME.
Trump claimed that the Middle East region currently shows "rare unity," adding: "Everybody has really united other than Hamas, which is a fringe group." He said that should Hamas resist the agreed arrangements, the Board of Peace would hold them accountable.
