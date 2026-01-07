Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Digital Development Ministry to launch diagnostics project at Baku TV Tower Complex

    Infrastructure
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 12:01
    Digital Development Ministry to launch diagnostics project at Baku TV Tower Complex

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will conduct diagnostics and design work at the Baku TV Tower Complex, according to Report.

    The work has been assigned to the Radio, Television Broadcasting, and Satellite Communications Production Association under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    Specifically, diagnostics of utility systems, including fire safety systems, the preparation of special technical specifications, and design work will be carried out.

    The total cost of these works is expected at 749,000 manats ($440,588).

    Azerbaijan transport Ministry
    Bakı Teleqüllə Kompleksində müayinə və layihələndirmə işləri görüləcək
    В Комплексе бакинской телебашни проведут проектные работы

    Latest News

    13:09

    Estonia aims to complete eastern border infrastructure by 2027

    Other countries
    12:56

    Azerbaijan's deputy FM, Belarus ambassador discuss Baku-Minsk relations

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Kazakhstan's new military attaché

    Military
    12:32

    Azerbaijan's mandarin exports to Russia soar

    Business
    12:26

    European gas prices surge past $340 per 1,000 cubic meters

    Energy
    12:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan launches autonomous radiomonitoring station in Aghdam

    ICT
    12:01

    Digital Development Ministry to launch diagnostics project at Baku TV Tower Complex

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Construction of new administrative building for Azerbaijan's Central Bank completed

    Finance
    11:48

    16 dead in floods in North Sulawesi, Indonesia; state of emergency declared

    Other countries
    All News Feed