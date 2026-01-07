Digital Development Ministry to launch diagnostics project at Baku TV Tower Complex
Infrastructure
- 07 January, 2026
- 12:01
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will conduct diagnostics and design work at the Baku TV Tower Complex, according to Report.
The work has been assigned to the Radio, Television Broadcasting, and Satellite Communications Production Association under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.
Specifically, diagnostics of utility systems, including fire safety systems, the preparation of special technical specifications, and design work will be carried out.
The total cost of these works is expected at 749,000 manats ($440,588).
Latest News
13:09
Estonia aims to complete eastern border infrastructure by 2027Other countries
12:56
Azerbaijan's deputy FM, Belarus ambassador discuss Baku-Minsk relationsForeign policy
12:41
Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Kazakhstan's new military attachéMilitary
12:32
Azerbaijan's mandarin exports to Russia soarBusiness
12:26
European gas prices surge past $340 per 1,000 cubic metersEnergy
12:07
Photo
Azerbaijan launches autonomous radiomonitoring station in AghdamICT
12:01
Digital Development Ministry to launch diagnostics project at Baku TV Tower ComplexInfrastructure
11:54
Construction of new administrative building for Azerbaijan's Central Bank completedFinance
11:48