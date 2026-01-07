Digital Development Ministry to launch diagnostics project at Baku TV Tower Complex

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will conduct diagnostics and design work at the Baku TV Tower Complex, according to Report.

The work has been assigned to the Radio, Television Broadcasting, and Satellite Communications Production Association under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Specifically, diagnostics of utility systems, including fire safety systems, the preparation of special technical specifications, and design work will be carried out.

The total cost of these works is expected at 749,000 manats ($440,588).