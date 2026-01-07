Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    ICT
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 12:07
    Azerbaijan launches autonomous radiomonitoring station in Aghdam

    A new autonomous radiomonitoring station has been commissioned in the city of Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the State Administration of Radio Frequencies under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    The station, powered by solar energy, operates using modern SDR (software-defined radio receiver) technology and software. It enables remote, real-time, 24/7 monitoring of local and external radio broadcasts as well as the radio frequency spectrum in Aghdam and surrounding areas.

    This is the fifth station installed over the past year. In total, 16 radiomonitoring stations have been put into operation across the country.

    Photo
    Photo
