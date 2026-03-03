US halts embassy services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia over security concerns

The US embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have temporarily suspended operations amid ongoing regional tensions.

According to Report, the announcements were posted on the embassies' social media channels. All scheduled appointments, including emergency services, have been canceled. Updates on the resumption of normal operations will be provided in due course.

The US mission in Saudi Arabia halted consular services following a recent attack. Stay-at-home measures remain in effect in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran, and US citizens are strongly advised to continue adhering to them.