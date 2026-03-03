Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    US halts embassy services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia over security concerns

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:16
    US halts embassy services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia over security concerns

    The US embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have temporarily suspended operations amid ongoing regional tensions.

    According to Report, the announcements were posted on the embassies' social media channels. All scheduled appointments, including emergency services, have been canceled. Updates on the resumption of normal operations will be provided in due course.

    The US mission in Saudi Arabia halted consular services following a recent attack. Stay-at-home measures remain in effect in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran, and US citizens are strongly advised to continue adhering to them.

    United States Saudi Arabia Riyadh consular services Kuwait
    ABŞ Küveyt və Səudiyyə Ərəbistanındakı səfirliklərinin fəaliyyətini məhdudlaşdırıb
    Дипмиссии США в Кувейте и Саудовской Аравии ограничили деятельность

    Latest News

    11:28

    Armenian PM to pay working visit to Georgia

    Region
    11:23

    IRGC says 5 Air Force, Navy personnel kiled in US, Israeli strikes

    Region
    11:17

    Canada embassy in Riyadh temporarily closes

    Other countries
    11:16

    US halts embassy services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia over security concerns

    Other countries
    11:08

    Hezbollah officially declares war on Israel

    Other countries
    11:05
    Photo

    615 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:00

    Amy Carlon represents US at energy meetings in Baku

    Energy
    10:51

    Ukrainian envoy: Energy security - matter of geopolitics, Europe's strategic autonomy

    Foreign policy
    10:50

    IDF: Five rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel

    Other countries
    All News Feed