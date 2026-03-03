Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Amy Carlon represents US at energy meetings in Baku

    US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires in Baku Amy Carlon is representing her country at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council (AC) of the Southern Gas Corridor and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council on Tuesday in Baku, the embassy told Report.

    US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs Caleb Orr will send a video address to the participants of the event.

    Today, the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council on Green Energy are being held at the Baku Congress Center.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.

