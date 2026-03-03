615 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 03 March, 2026
- 11:05
Due to the military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, a total of 615 people have been evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan's border.
According to Report, from 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 until 10:00 a.m. on March 3, a total of 157 Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border.
Additionally, the evacuees included 150 citizens of China, 127 of Russia, 66 of Pakistan, 52 of Tajikistan, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 7 of Georgia, 6 of the United Arab Emirates, 5 of Serbia, 4 of Jordan, 3 of Qatar, 3 of Bangladesh, 2 of the Philippines, 2 of Nepal, 2 of Kazakhstan, 2 of France, and 1 citizen each from Türkiye, Italy, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, and Brazil.
