    615 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:05
    615 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Due to the military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, a total of 615 people have been evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan's border.

    According to Report, from 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 until 10:00 a.m. on March 3, a total of 157 Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border.

    Additionally, the evacuees included 150 citizens of China, 127 of Russia, 66 of Pakistan, 52 of Tajikistan, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 7 of Georgia, 6 of the United Arab Emirates, 5 of Serbia, 4 of Jordan, 3 of Qatar, 3 of Bangladesh, 2 of the Philippines, 2 of Nepal, 2 of Kazakhstan, 2 of France, and 1 citizen each from Türkiye, Italy, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, and Brazil.

    evacuation Iran Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Azərbaycan vasitəsilə İrandan 615 nəfər təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Из Ирана через Азербайджан эвакуированы 615 человек на фоне военной операции США и Израиля

