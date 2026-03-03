Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Hezbollah officially declares war on Israel

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:08
    Hezbollah officially declares war on Israel

    The radical group Hezbollah has officially entered the war with Israel, Report informs referring to Israeli media.

    The group's statement emphasized that they had previously repeatedly warned of "the impossibility of leaving these actions unanswered." They called the strikes a "defensive measure and a legitimate right" aimed at stopping the killings and destruction "by all available means."

    Furthermore, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching drones into Israeli territory the night before.

    The group also claimed to have struck an air traffic control base on Mount Meron and the Ramat David airbase. They also claimed that at 6:30 AM (GMT+2), an IDF base in the Golan Heights was hit by rocket fire.

    For its part, Israel claimed that all rocket launches in the last hour originated from Iranian territory.

    According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), two unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Lebanon were intercepted. There were no reports of hits or injuries.

    Israel Hezbollah Iran
    "Hizbullah" İsraillə müharibəyə başladığını bəyan edib
    "Хезболлах" официально объявила о вступлении в войну с Израилем

    Latest News

    11:28

    Armenian PM to pay working visit to Georgia

    Region
    11:23

    IRGC says 5 Air Force, Navy personnel kiled in US, Israeli strikes

    Region
    11:17

    Canada embassy in Riyadh temporarily closes

    Other countries
    11:16

    US halts embassy services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia over security concerns

    Other countries
    11:08

    Hezbollah officially declares war on Israel

    Other countries
    11:05
    Photo

    615 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:00

    Amy Carlon represents US at energy meetings in Baku

    Energy
    10:51

    Ukrainian envoy: Energy security - matter of geopolitics, Europe's strategic autonomy

    Foreign policy
    10:50

    IDF: Five rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel

    Other countries
    All News Feed