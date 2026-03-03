Hezbollah officially declares war on Israel

The radical group Hezbollah has officially entered the war with Israel, Report informs referring to Israeli media.

The group's statement emphasized that they had previously repeatedly warned of "the impossibility of leaving these actions unanswered." They called the strikes a "defensive measure and a legitimate right" aimed at stopping the killings and destruction "by all available means."

Furthermore, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching drones into Israeli territory the night before.

The group also claimed to have struck an air traffic control base on Mount Meron and the Ramat David airbase. They also claimed that at 6:30 AM (GMT+2), an IDF base in the Golan Heights was hit by rocket fire.

For its part, Israel claimed that all rocket launches in the last hour originated from Iranian territory.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), two unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Lebanon were intercepted. There were no reports of hits or injuries.