Canada embassy in Riyadh temporarily closes
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 11:17
The Embassy of Canada in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has announced its temporary closure due to the current security situation, Report informs.
In a statement, the diplomatic mission said it would close today amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. All in-person appointments have been canceled through Friday, March 6.
The embassy did not provide further details but said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in light of the evolving security environment.
