Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Canada embassy in Riyadh temporarily closes

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:17
    Canada embassy in Riyadh temporarily closes

    The Embassy of Canada in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has announced its temporary closure due to the current security situation, Report informs.

    In a statement, the diplomatic mission said it would close today amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. All in-person appointments have been canceled through Friday, March 6.

    The embassy did not provide further details but said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in light of the evolving security environment.

    Canada Saudi Arabia Embassy temporary closure security situation
    Kanada Səudiyyə Ərəbistanındakı səfirliyini müvəqqəti bağlayıb
    Посольство Канады в Саудовской Аравии объявило о временном закрытии

    Latest News

    11:28

    Armenian PM to pay working visit to Georgia

    Region
    11:23

    IRGC says 5 Air Force, Navy personnel kiled in US, Israeli strikes

    Region
    11:17

    Canada embassy in Riyadh temporarily closes

    Other countries
    11:16

    US halts embassy services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia over security concerns

    Other countries
    11:08

    Hezbollah officially declares war on Israel

    Other countries
    11:05
    Photo

    615 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:00

    Amy Carlon represents US at energy meetings in Baku

    Energy
    10:51

    Ukrainian envoy: Energy security - matter of geopolitics, Europe's strategic autonomy

    Foreign policy
    10:50

    IDF: Five rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel

    Other countries
    All News Feed