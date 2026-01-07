16 dead in floods in North Sulawesi, Indonesia; state of emergency declared

At least 16 people have died and 18 were injured as a result of severe flooding in North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

According to Report, citing Indonesian media, local authorities have declared a state of emergency, which will remain in effect until January 18.

Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), stated that the floods were caused by heavy overnight rainfall, which led to rivers overflowing on the island of Siau.

"The flooding affected villages in four districts, including East Siau, West Siau, Central Siau, and Southwest Siau," he said.

According to him, seven houses were submerged, 29 were severely damaged, and a total of 112 people were affected. Several roads were blocked, and some office buildings and infrastructure were also damaged. Authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the material losses.