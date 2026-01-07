Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    16 dead in floods in North Sulawesi, Indonesia; state of emergency declared

    Other countries
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 11:48
    16 dead in floods in North Sulawesi, Indonesia; state of emergency declared

    At least 16 people have died and 18 were injured as a result of severe flooding in North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

    According to Report, citing Indonesian media, local authorities have declared a state of emergency, which will remain in effect until January 18.

    Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), stated that the floods were caused by heavy overnight rainfall, which led to rivers overflowing on the island of Siau.

    "The flooding affected villages in four districts, including East Siau, West Siau, Central Siau, and Southwest Siau," he said.

    According to him, seven houses were submerged, 29 were severely damaged, and a total of 112 people were affected. Several roads were blocked, and some office buildings and infrastructure were also damaged. Authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the material losses.

    Indonesia North Sulawesi emergency flooding
    İndoneziyada daşqınlar nəticəsində 16 nəfər ölüb, fövqəladə vəziyyət elan edilib
    В индонезийском Северном Сулавеси погибли 16 человек из-за наводнений, объявлено ЧП

    Latest News

    13:09

    Estonia aims to complete eastern border infrastructure by 2027

    Other countries
    12:56

    Azerbaijan's deputy FM, Belarus ambassador discuss Baku-Minsk relations

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Kazakhstan's new military attaché

    Military
    12:32

    Azerbaijan's mandarin exports to Russia soar

    Business
    12:26

    European gas prices surge past $340 per 1,000 cubic meters

    Energy
    12:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan launches autonomous radiomonitoring station in Aghdam

    ICT
    12:01

    Digital Development Ministry to launch diagnostics project at Baku TV Tower Complex

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Construction of new administrative building for Azerbaijan's Central Bank completed

    Finance
    11:48

    16 dead in floods in North Sulawesi, Indonesia; state of emergency declared

    Other countries
    All News Feed