Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss energy cooperation

    Energy
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 14:31
    Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss energy cooperation

    Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia was discussed during a meeting between Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Energy Nasser Al-Qahtani within the framework of the opening ceremony of Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant (WPP).

    Report informs with reference to the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    Satisfaction was expressed with the strong friendship and partnership relations between the two countries. The 240 MW Khizi-Absheron WPP implemented with ACWA Power company was valued as a symbol of brotherhood and partnership. It was noted that this cooperation will expand with other promising projects.

    During the conversation, exchange of views was held on cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the OPEC+ format, as well as in the areas of hydrocarbons, renewable energy, energy efficiency and regulation. Cooperation opportunities were evaluated within the framework of regional energy connections and plans to increase energy interconnectivity between Central Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

    ACWA Power Saudi Arabia renewable energy
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı enerji əməkdaşlığını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Баку и Эр-Рияд расширяют диалог по энергетическому партнерству

    Latest News

    15:18

    Armenia expects to reach $3.8B in tourism revenue by 2030

    Region
    15:17

    Azerbaijan restores persimmon exports to Latvia

    Business
    15:08

    Ilham Aliyev: 'Today, Azerbaijan is a very good place for investment'

    Finance
    14:49

    Pashinyan: Yerevan and Baku discussing potential mutual trade

    Region
    14:40

    President: Today, Azerbaijan's generation capacity constitutes approximately 10,000 megawatts

    Energy
    14:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss energy cooperation

    Energy
    14:22

    Battery Energy Storage System is being created in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev says

    Energy
    14:16

    President Ilham Aliyev invites local and foreign investors to invest in artificial intelligence

    ICT
    14:14

    Glenn Hall, NHL Hall of Famer, starts streak record holder, dies at 94

    Team sports
    All News Feed