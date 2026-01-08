Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss energy cooperation

Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia was discussed during a meeting between Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Energy Nasser Al-Qahtani within the framework of the opening ceremony of Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant (WPP).

Report informs with reference to the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Satisfaction was expressed with the strong friendship and partnership relations between the two countries. The 240 MW Khizi-Absheron WPP implemented with ACWA Power company was valued as a symbol of brotherhood and partnership. It was noted that this cooperation will expand with other promising projects.

During the conversation, exchange of views was held on cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the OPEC+ format, as well as in the areas of hydrocarbons, renewable energy, energy efficiency and regulation. Cooperation opportunities were evaluated within the framework of regional energy connections and plans to increase energy interconnectivity between Central Asia, Europe and the Middle East.