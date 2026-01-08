Ilham Aliyev: 'Today, Azerbaijan is a very good place for investment'

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Finance
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 15:08
    Today, Azerbaijan is a very good place for investment, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, constructed by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Our foreign debt is at a very low level, accounting for slightly more than 6 percent of our gross domestic product. Our foreign exchange reserves exceed foreign debt by 16–17 times, making Azerbaijan one of the leading countries in the world in this respect. In other words, all these and other factors give reason to say that investment in Azerbaijan will bring benefits and profits. Today, Azerbaijan is a very good place for investment. There is political, economic, and social stability in our country. For five years, our country has officially been living in peace, and large-scale construction work is underway in Azerbaijan. Therefore, as evidenced by today's ceremony, we can also see the confidence of foreign companies in us, and this confidence is fully justified," he noted.

