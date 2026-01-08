Pashinyan: Yerevan and Baku discussing potential mutual trade

Armenia and Azerbaijan are exchanging and studying lists of goods for potential mutual trade.

As Report informs, citing Sputnik Armenia, this was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a briefing after a government meeting.

"Processes are currently underway – Armenia and Azerbaijan are exchanging lists of potential goods that they might be interested in selling or purchasing," Pashinyan noted.

Commenting on the question of how the government determined who would purchase Azerbaijani gasoline, Pashinyan noted that the market had been preliminarily researched and the offer was made to those companies that would not turn this opportunity into a political action.

According to him, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan proposed selling Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia during the meeting of the [delimitation] commissions.

"We said that there is such an opportunity (to buy Azerbaijani petroleum products - ed.). And companies from both sides, if I'm not mistaken there were 2 companies from our side, established contact," he noted.

At the same time, Pashinyan emphasized that there were gas station networks that refused to sell Azerbaijani petroleum products.