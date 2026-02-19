Azerbaijan, AIPA discuss expanding interparliamentary ties

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 14:41
    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Indonesia, Ramil Rzayev, met with Secretary General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Chem Widhya, to discuss opportunities for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, the Azerbaijani Embassy said on X, Report informs.

    The talks reaffirmed a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation and maintaining meaningful engagement between AIPA and Azerbaijan, the embassy noted.

    In turn, the AIPA press service stated that the Assembly continues to place great importance on productive interaction with observer parliaments.

    AIPA recalled that Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis officially received observer status in the Assembly in 2022 at the 43rd General Assembly held in Cambodia.

    "The parties exchanged views on key issues on the global agenda, including climate change, artificial intelligence, maritime navigation, and explored possible ways to further expand cooperation and deepen engagement in these areas," AIPA said in a statement.

