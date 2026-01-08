Armenia expects to reach $3.8B in tourism revenue by 2030

The Armenian government has approved the Strategic Tourism Development Program for 2026-2030, Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"As a result of the implementation of the strategic program, we plan, for example, to receive at least 3 million inbound tourists by 2030, generate approximately $3.8 billion in tourism revenue, $750 million of which could go to the state budget, attract 4.5 million domestic tourists, and create an additional 20,000 jobs through the sector," he said.

According to Papoyan, the strategic plan outlines three main areas of development for the tourism sector: culture, gastronomy, and adventure tourism.

The minister also noted that the goal is to develop agritourism, MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), religious, medical, and resort tourism.

Furthermore, the Armenian government approved the Doctrine of Economic and Institutional Transformation of the Country, which aims to revise and strengthen the country's economic structure and state institutions. The document consists of 42 pages.