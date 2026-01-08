President Ilham Aliyev invites local and foreign investors to invest in artificial intelligence

Azerbaijan will become a country with a reliable and major electricity generation capacity in the region, President Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 240 MW "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"I have no doubt about that. Therefore, I am inviting foreign investors to invest in this area, as well as in other areas that require large amounts of electricity. In particular, I invite them to invest in artificial intelligence, the creation of data centers, and other areas that require large amounts of energy. This also includes Azerbaijani companies," he said.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has a wonderful investment environment.

"We have been able to attract more than 300 billion dollars in foreign investment to Azerbaijan. Today, the financial situation of our country is very positive. I have recently spoken extensively on this issue. I simply have to say that the reforms we have carried out in this area and the successes we have achieved are also acknowledged by the world's leading rating agencies. It is no coincidence that our credit rating today has been further improved, rising to the level of investment grade and a positive outlook," he said.