Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    President Ilham Aliyev invites local and foreign investors to invest in artificial intelligence

    ICT
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 14:16
    President Ilham Aliyev invites local and foreign investors to invest in artificial intelligence

    Azerbaijan will become a country with a reliable and major electricity generation capacity in the region, President Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 240 MW "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "I have no doubt about that. Therefore, I am inviting foreign investors to invest in this area, as well as in other areas that require large amounts of electricity. In particular, I invite them to invest in artificial intelligence, the creation of data centers, and other areas that require large amounts of energy. This also includes Azerbaijani companies," he said.

    The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has a wonderful investment environment.

    "We have been able to attract more than 300 billion dollars in foreign investment to Azerbaijan. Today, the financial situation of our country is very positive. I have recently spoken extensively on this issue. I simply have to say that the reforms we have carried out in this area and the successes we have achieved are also acknowledged by the world's leading rating agencies. It is no coincidence that our credit rating today has been further improved, rising to the level of investment grade and a positive outlook," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan investment artificial inteliigence
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti xarici və yerli investorları süni intellekt sahəsinə investisiya qoymağa dəvət edir
    Президент Азербайджана пригласил местных и иностранных инвесторов инвестировать в сферу ИИ

    Latest News

    15:18

    Armenia expects to reach $3.8B in tourism revenue by 2030

    Region
    15:17

    Azerbaijan restores persimmon exports to Latvia

    Business
    15:08

    Ilham Aliyev: 'Today, Azerbaijan is a very good place for investment'

    Finance
    14:49

    Pashinyan: Yerevan and Baku discussing potential mutual trade

    Region
    14:40

    President: Today, Azerbaijan's generation capacity constitutes approximately 10,000 megawatts

    Energy
    14:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss energy cooperation

    Energy
    14:22

    Battery Energy Storage System is being created in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev says

    Energy
    14:16

    President Ilham Aliyev invites local and foreign investors to invest in artificial intelligence

    ICT
    14:14

    Glenn Hall, NHL Hall of Famer, starts streak record holder, dies at 94

    Team sports
    All News Feed