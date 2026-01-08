Azerbaijan restores persimmon exports to Latvia

In the first 10 months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 91,896 tons of persimmons worth $66.9 million.

Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee, this is 26% more in terms of value and 23% more in quantity compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold 69,277 tons (+6%) to Russia for $48.5 million (+5%), 8,874 tons (+40%) to Ukraine for $8.2 million (+68%), 7,094 tons (8 times more) to Türkiye for $7.1 million (9 times more), 1,772 tons (6 times more) to Belarus for $2.1 million (6 times more), and 813 tons (+24%) to Kazakhstan for $414,000 (-4%).

Azerbaijan resumed supplies to Latvia (19 tons worth $24,000) after a 1 year and 10 month break.

In 2024, 85.8% of the 154,300 tons of persimmons exported by Azerbaijan went to Russia.