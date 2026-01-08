President: Today, Azerbaijan's generation capacity constitutes approximately 10,000 megawatts

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Energy
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 14:40
    Today, the generation capacity of Azerbaijan constitutes approximately 10,000 megawatts, President Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 240 MW "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant, constructed by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state noted that the upgrade, modernization, and development of the energy system in Azerbaijan has been identified as one of the top priorities in recent years.

    "Over the past 20 years, the generation capacities created in our country have increased by about three times compared to the entire previous period. Today, our generation capacity constitutes approximately 10,000 megawatts. This, if we may say so, is a historical record. However, given that many new renewable energy generation capacities will be put in place in the coming years, this figure will certainly increase and will enable us to both meet the growing domestic demand adequately and export electricity in larger volumes," the head of state said.

    İlham Əliyev: "Bu gün Azərbaycanın generasiya gücü təxminən 10 min meqavata bərabərdir"
    Президент: Сегодня генерирующие мощности Азербайджана достигают 10 тысяч мегаватт

