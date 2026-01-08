Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Energy
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 14:22
    Battery Energy Storage System is being created in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev says

    For the first time in history, a Battery Energy Storage System is being created in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 240 MW "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant, constructed by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Regarding future plans, considering that our renewable energy potential will significantly increase, we must create infrastructure to store this energy. For this purpose, for the first time in history, we are creating a Battery Energy Storage System in Azerbaijan. The first project is 250 megawatts. It is implemented by 'Azerenerji' at its own expense. However, our growing potential will require the number of such battery energy storage systems to increase even more, and I invite foreign investors to contribute to this process," the head of state said.

    According to the Azerbaijani leader, as for generation capacities, it is sufficient to note that based on the signed contracts, wind and solar power plants with a total capacity of 6 gigawatts will be built by 2030, and overall 8 gigawatts by 2032.

    "If we add the potential of hydroelectric power plants, our capacity will, of course, grow further. Over the past five years, we have built about 40 small hydroelectric power plants using public funds in Garabagh and East Zangezur. Today, their total potential exceeds 300 megawatts," the head of state said.

    İlham Əliyev: "Azərbaycanda Batareya Enerji Saxlanc Sistemi yaradılır"
    Ильхам Алиев: В Азербайджане создается Система хранения энергии на основе аккумуляторных батарей

