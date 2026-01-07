Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Construction of new administrative building for Azerbaijan's Central Bank completed

    Finance
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 11:54
    Construction of new administrative building for Azerbaijan's Central Bank completed

    Construction and installation work on the new administrative building of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has been fully completed, Report informs referring to the CBA.

    The regulator noted that additional information regarding the new building's operational start date will be provided.

    The new CBA administrative building consists of 37 floors, with a total floor area of ​​68,000 square meters and a height of 168 meters. A tender for the detailed design and construction of the building was announced in 2020, and in 2021, the Turkish company Tekfen Insaat ve Tesisat won the tender, signing a contract worth 218 million euros.

    Azerbaijan Central Bank construction
