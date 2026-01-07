Azerbaijan's mandarin exports to Russia soar

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 5,815 tons of mandarins, valued at $4.23 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 50% and 48%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased mandarins from:

- Türkiye: 4,914 tons (-39%) worth $3.55 million (-37%);

- Iran: 521 tons (+61%) worth $375,000 (+65%);

- Egypt: 162 tons (-47%) worth $130,000 (-46%);

- Pakistan: 107.5 tons (-55%) worth $86,000 (-54%);

- South Africa: 59 tons (+5%) worth $47,000 (+2%).

Additionally, Azerbaijan exported 841 tons of mandarins, valued at $372,000 in the first ten months of 2025, representing a significant increase of 2.5 times in volume and 2.2 times in value compared to the same period last year.

In the specified period, Azerbaijan sold mandarins to:

- Russia: 839.83 tons (+2.5 times) worth $371,130 (+2.2 times);

- Kazakhstan: 1 ton worth $460 (no supply a year ago).

In 2024, 98.6% of the nearly 2,343 tons of mandarins exported from Azerbaijan went to Russia.