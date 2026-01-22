The United States is opening Venezuela to major oil companies, US President Donald Trump said as he addressed the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace, Report's correspondent informs from Davos.

According to him, earlier this month, thanks to the skill, power, and strength of the US military, the United States captured Nicolas Maduro, and "the people of Venezuela are very happy about it."

The US president noted that relations with Venezuela's new leaders are developing well and expressed satisfaction with the current cooperation.

"We are opening the country to our giant oil companies, and it is going very well. We have already taken out 50 million barrels of oil, and a lot of that's going to go back to Venezuela," Trump said.

He also emphasized that Venezuela will receive more income from the US in a short period of time than in several years.

"Oil companies want to enter immediately; we are already there, touring the sites," the US president added.