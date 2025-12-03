Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    US no longer monetarily involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict — Trump

    Other countries
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 08:25
    US no longer monetarily involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict — Trump

    US President Donald Trump has stated that his country is no longer involved in the conflict in Ukraine in terms of financing it, Report informs.

    "As you know, we have a problem with a war that our people are trying to settle now with Russia and Ukraine. We are not involved in the war monetarily anymore," he said at a Cabinet meeting.

    "Biden gave away $350 billion like it was candy. That's a massive amount of money and much of it in cash, a lot of it in equipment. I don't give away anything. We sell the equipment to NATO. The European nations pay us for the equipment 100% price, and then they bring it to Ukraine, or whatever they do with it. But we're trying to get that settled. I've settled eight wars. This would be the ninth and our people are in Russia right now to see if we can get it settled," Trump added.

    Tramp: ABŞ artıq maliyyə cəhətdən Rusiya-Ukrayna müharibəsində iştirak etmir
    Трамп: США более финансово не вовлечены в конфликт РФ и Украины

