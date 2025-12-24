US moves additional forces to Caribbean
- 24 December, 2025
- 08:07
The US moved additional troops and special-operations aircraft to the Caribbean this week, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said, citing unnamed US administration officials and flight-tracking data, Report informs.
According to the WSJ, at least ten Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that are used in special operations, as well as a C-17 large military transport aircraft capable of taking up to 100 people onboard have been deployed to the area.
The officials confirmed to the WSJ that these aircraft had transported troops and military equipment, although giving no further details.
